Williamson racked up 30 points (12-17 FG, 6-11 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to the Mavericks.

After missing the previous game due to rest, Williamson returned to lead all Pelicans in scoring while also handing out a trio of assists in a losing effort. Williamson has surpassed the 30-point mark in five games this season, including in two straight outings.