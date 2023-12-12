Williamson closed Monday's 121-107 win over the Timberwolves with 36 points (13-17 FG, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Williamson led all players in Monday's contest in scoring, shots made and free throws made while hauling in a handful of rebounds to boost New Orleans to a victory at home. Williamson, who scored 21 of his 36 points in the second half, set a season-high in scoring and has tallied at least 30 points in three games this year.