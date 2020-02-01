Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Tops 20-point mark once again
Williamson scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 139-111 win over the Grizzlies.
Zion has been better than anticipated after missing the first three months of the season with a knee injury. He has started in every single game and is averaging 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 62.5 percent from the field during that stretch. He has logged at least 30 minutes just once, however, but his minutes should tick up as the season progresses. There was a lot of hype surrounding Zion before his season debut, but he is living up to it so far and should continue to be even more productive moving forward as his playing time increases.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Minutes tick up•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Dials up 21 points, 11 boards•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Could see slight bump in role•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 15 in 21 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expects to see similar workload•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Electrifying NBA debut•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.