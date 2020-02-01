Williamson scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 139-111 win over the Grizzlies.

Zion has been better than anticipated after missing the first three months of the season with a knee injury. He has started in every single game and is averaging 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 62.5 percent from the field during that stretch. He has logged at least 30 minutes just once, however, but his minutes should tick up as the season progresses. There was a lot of hype surrounding Zion before his season debut, but he is living up to it so far and should continue to be even more productive moving forward as his playing time increases.