Williamson dropped 32 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Thunder.

One game after going off for a career-high 31 points in a win over the Trail Blazers, adding in nine rebounds and five assists, Williamson kept that momentum going in this one. The rookie led the game in scoring at half-time and never looked back, finishing with 32 points - another new career-high. At only 19 years of age, Williamson is already posting strong points and rebounds. Having played just ten games in his career now, his blocks should presumably come up as he grows accustomed to the league, and hopefully his rough free-throw percentage comes up with it. This performance was a good start, as Williamson nailed 76.9 percent of his attempts from the line.