Williamson posted 26 points (8-9 FG, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 win over the Rockets.

Williamson missed only one of his nine shots from the field Saturday and also converted at an impressive rate from the charity stripe. The 2019 first-overall draft pick finished with a team-high 26 points, and he's now recorded 25 or more points in seven of his 11 contests this season. He's reached double-digit rebounds just once, however, which dampens some of his fantasy value. Still, Williamson's efficiency and scoring are big assets -- he's one of only three NBA players this season averaging at least 20 points and shooting at least 55 percent from the field.