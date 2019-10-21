Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Undergoes surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks
Williamson underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Pelicans have been playing things close to the vest since initially announcing that Williamson sustained a knee injury last week, but we now have an official diagnosis. The rookie, who was enjoying a fantastic preseason, will miss at least the first six weeks of his rookie season, with the current timetable putting him back in action sometime in early-to-mid December. In Williamson's absence, Nicolo Melli, Brandon Ingram, E'Twaun Moore and Derrick Favors could all see slight bumps in value.
