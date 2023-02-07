Williamson (hamstring) is not expected to play before the All-Star break, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

An official update regarding Williamson may emerge soon, but coach Willie Green said he doesn't anticipate having the Opening Night starting five before the All-Star break -- obviously hinting where Williamson stands in his recovery. Assuming that's the case, his next chance to play would arrive Feb. 23 in Toronto. Williamson last played Jan. 2 against the 76ers and is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.0 minutes this season.