Williamson (conditioning) is doubtful for Monday's game against Indiana.
Williamson was initially left off the injury report for Monday's matchup after missing the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols. However, he's apparently dealing with some conditioning concerns and will likely be forced to sit out a third consecutive matchup Monday. Naji Marshall will likely see increased playing time against the Pacers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Not on Monday's injury report•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out again Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Slow night against Bucks•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Highly efficient in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Another 30-point effort Thursday•