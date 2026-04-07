Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Unlikely to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson is expected to suit up in Tuesday's game against Utah, although he's unlikely to play, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Williamson will be available versus the Jazz. However, he will likely only see action if necessary. With Herbert Jones and Saddiq Bey also not expected to get on the floor, and Trey Murphy (ankle), Yves Missi (hand) and Dejounte Murray (hand) ruled out, Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan are the favorites to enter the starting lineup.
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