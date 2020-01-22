Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Upgraded to probable
Williamson (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Williamson is expected to make his long-awaited debut Wednesday after missing the first three months of the season due to a torn lateral meniscus, which ultimately required surgery. The rookie reportedly won't have a hard minutes restriction upon his return, though he's initially expected to play around 15-to-20 minutes as the Pelicans ease him back.
