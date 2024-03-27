Williamson provided 29 points (10-17 FG, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Thunder. He also had five turnovers.

Williamson led all players with 26 true possessions Tuesday. Williamson being careless with the rock is a notable blemish, but it's simultaneously a testament to how often the offense runs through him. Despite the stout rim protection of Chet Holmgren and the admirable physicality of Luguentz Dort, it's still a troubling trend that Williamson did not score in the final six minutes of Tuesday's narrow loss.