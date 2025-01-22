Now Playing

The NBA announced that Wednesday's game between the Bucks and Pelicans has been postponed.

Due to a snow storm in New Orleans, the Pelicans were forced to postpone this game, with several roads in the area closed as a result of the extreme weather conditions. Williamson was considered questionable for this contest, but will now get a couple of extra days to recover for Friday's game versus Memphis.

