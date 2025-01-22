The NBA announced that Wednesday's game between the Bucks and Pelicans has been postponed.
Due to a snow storm in New Orleans, the Pelicans were forced to postpone this game, with several roads in the area closed as a result of the extreme weather conditions. Williamson was considered questionable for this contest, but will now get a couple of extra days to recover for Friday's game versus Memphis.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Efficient double-double in return•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Available for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Resting Wednesday•