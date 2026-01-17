Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Well-rounded performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson totaled 27 points (10-12 FG, 7-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to the Pacers.
Williamson was extremely efficient in this one and has now shot 80.8 percent from the field in his last two games. The star forward finished as New Orleans' leading scorer Friday and has reached the 20-point threshold in five of his last six outings. The 25-year-old also led the club in assists, matching his season high in dimes that he set in a loss to the Spurs on Oct. 24.
