Williamson will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis according to coach Alvin Gentry, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

According to Gentry, there's no set date for when Williamson will be able to play without any restrictions. The heralded rookie surpassed expectations in his NBA debut, registering 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in just 18 minutes of play. It's unclear if the coaching staff plans to sit Williamson for any upcoming games, though it's safe to say that they will treat him with the utmost care moving forward.