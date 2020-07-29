Williamson is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Utah, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williamson returned to the bubble earlier this week after departing to deal with a personal matter, and while he was able to go through light practices Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pelicans will exercise caution with their prized rookie. Williamson appeared in only 19 games prior to the shutdown in March, and his absence from the bubble meant that he missed all three of the Pelicans' scrimmages.