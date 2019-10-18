Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will miss 'period of weeks'
Williamson (knee) is expected to miss a "period of weeks" to begin the regular season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The good news is that Williamson is not dealing with a serious injury, but the Pelicans are treating the situation with "an abundance of caution," and the expectation is that the No. 1 overall pick could miss several weeks. Williamson was held out of the team's most recent preseason game, and he went through additional tests on the knee Thursday in New York. Prior to suffering the injury -- the nature of which is still yet to be clarified -- Williamson was off to an incredibly encouraging start during the preseason. In his most recent game Sunday against San Antonio, Williamson went for 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and two steals.
