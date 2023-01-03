Williamson suffered a right hamstring strain and will not return in Monday's contest against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The All-Star forward exited late in the third quarter due to a hamstring strain. While the exact extent of the injury is unknown, it would not be surprising to see the Pelicans proceed with caution. If Williamson is forced to miss time, the likes of Naji Marshall, Larry Nance and Jaxson Hayes all emerge as candidates to receive more playing time. New Orleans next takes the floor Wednesday against the Rockets.