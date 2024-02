Williamson (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson was carrying a questionable tag into Friday's game, but he'll see his usual minutes barring a setback in warmups. In his most recent game Wednesday versus the Clippers, Williamson produced 21 points (7-16 FG, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.