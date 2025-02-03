Williamson (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
A stomach bug prevented Williamson from playing in Friday's 118-116 loss to the Celtics. It appears he was able to recover from his illness over the weekend and has been cleared to play Monday. Williamson has averaged 26.6 points on 61.5 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over 25.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.
