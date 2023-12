Williamson (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Rockets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson missed Thursday's game due to an illness but will return to the lineup on Saturday. The fourth-year pro has been held in check in his last four games, averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 27.0 minutes per game over that stretch.