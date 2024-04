Williamson (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Williamson missed Friday's loss to the Spurs but practiced Saturday and will return to action Sunday. Over his last six appearances, Williamson has averaged 27.2 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.5 minutes per game.