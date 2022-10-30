Williamson (hip) will play Sunday against the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 22-year-old missed New Orleans' last two games due to a nagging hip injury, but he showed enough improvement to give it a go Sunday. He's expected to take back his spot in the starting five from Jose Alvarado and shouldn't face any major restrictions.
