Williamson (foot) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

After missing Monday's game due to a foot issue, Williamson will return. The superstar forward has gotten off to a solid start to the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the field.