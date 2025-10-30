Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will play vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (foot) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
After missing Monday's game due to a foot issue, Williamson will return. The superstar forward has gotten off to a solid start to the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the field.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Shines with 27 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Strong start to campaign•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Effective in limited minutes•