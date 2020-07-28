Williamson (personal) has cleared his quarantine and is returning to practice with the Pelicans Tuesday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Williamson returned to Orlando on Friday night after leaving due to a family emergency. He'll practice Tuesday night, and it seems likely he'll be able to play in Thursday's opener against the Jazz. Official confirmation of his availability for that game may arrive sometime Wednesday.
