Coach Will Green said Tuesday that Williamson is dealing with left leg soreness and will undergo testing Wednesday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson mysteriously left Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Lakers with 3:13 remaining in the fourth quarter after scoring a layup over Anthony Davis. Williamson was still able to tally 40 points (17-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes before exiting. The 23-year-old forward's status for Friday's matchup with the winner of the Warriors versus the Kings is uncertain.