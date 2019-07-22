Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Withdraws from Team USA
Williamson has withdrawn from the USA Basketball Select Team in advance of FIBA World Cup training camp, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
One of a number of big names stepping away from Team USA, Williamson will shift his focus toward preparing for his first NBA season after going No. 1 overall in June's draft. Williamson would've competed for a spot on Team USA's entry for the FIBA World Cup, but the event pales in comparison to the 2020 Olympics, when the United States typically sends its top assemblage of talent. Even after backing out on FIBA training camp, it's certainly possible Williamson's name will be in the mix next summer when Team USA selects its Olympic roster.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...