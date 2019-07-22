Williamson has withdrawn from the USA Basketball Select Team in advance of FIBA World Cup training camp, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

One of a number of big names stepping away from Team USA, Williamson will shift his focus toward preparing for his first NBA season after going No. 1 overall in June's draft. Williamson would've competed for a spot on Team USA's entry for the FIBA World Cup, but the event pales in comparison to the 2020 Olympics, when the United States typically sends its top assemblage of talent. Even after backing out on FIBA training camp, it's certainly possible Williamson's name will be in the mix next summer when Team USA selects its Olympic roster.