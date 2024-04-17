Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's Play-In Game against the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williamson suffered a left hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Play-In Tournament loss to the Lakers and won't be available for the win-or-go-home matchup versus Sacramento on Friday. This is a huge blow for Williamson, who shined during his first playoff exposure by posting 40 points (17-27 FG) and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes before leaving the contest. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick's career continues to be defined by injuries, but the extent of his latest one remains unclear. If the Pelicans defeat the Kings and advance to the opening-round series against the Thunder, Williamson's next chance to suit up would come Sunday night.