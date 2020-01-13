Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Monday
Williamson (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Williamson was able to return to practice earlier in the month, but he'll require some more practice time before making his NBA debut. Given Williamson's long-term importance to the franchise, it's likely that the Pelicans will be cautious as he nears his debut, and he could face a minutes restriction once he's cleared.
