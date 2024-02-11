Williamson (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Saturday's game is the second leg of the back-to-back set, so the Pelicans will take a cautious approach after Williamson produced 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes Friday versus the Lakers. With Williamson out, the Pelicans could lean on Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance a bit more than usual.