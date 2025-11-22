Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Williamson has played in each of the Pelicans' last two games, but he'll be held out of the second leg of the team's back-to-back set Saturday while managing a lingering left hamstring injury. Over his last two games, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick averaged 18.0 points on 59.1 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 29.5 minutes per contest. With Williamson sidelined, Yves Missi and Saddiq Bey are the top candidates to enter the Pelicans' starting lineup for Saturday's contest. Williamson's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Bulls.