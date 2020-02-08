Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Saturday
Williamson (ankle) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
The rookie picked up the left ankle sprain during Thursday's win over the Bulls and will miss at least one contest as a result. The Pelicans will be significantly shorthanded Saturday, as Brandon Ingram (ankle) is also unavailable. Nicolo Melli is likely to have an increased role in Williamson's absence.
