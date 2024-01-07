Williamson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williamson sustained a right quad contusion Friday against the Clippers and will be forced to miss at least one matchup due to the issue. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against the Warriors, while Naji Marshall, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy are candidates to see additional run Sunday.
