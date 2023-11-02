Williamson is out for Thursday's game versus the Pistons for rest purposes.

Williamson has had extensive injury concerns across his first four seasons, so it isn't surprising to see the Pelicans play it cautious on the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday. Larry Nance and E.J. Liddell are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Williamson should be good to go for Saturday's matchup with Atlanta.