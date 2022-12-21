Williamson is in the NBA's health and safety protocols and won't suit up for Thursday's game versus the Spurs, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Williamson has been on a tear during December, averaging 28.8 points, 8.1 rebounds 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, but things will hit a screeching halt as he takes a game or two off while working to clear the league's health and safety protocols. While his next chance to return arrives Friday against the Thunder, Monday versus the Pacers seems more realistic. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Naji Marshall, Larry Nance (Achilles) and other forwards.