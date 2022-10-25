Williamson (hip/back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks.

Williamson suffered a posterior hip and low back contusion after falling awkwardly during a dunk attempt against the Jazz on Saturday. The superstar forward appears to have avoided a major injury, but the Pelicans will still keep him sidelined for at least one game. Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herbert Jones (knee) are also out, leaving three open spots in New Orleans' starting lineup. Williamson will have a few days to recover before the Pelicans return to action against the Suns on Friday, though the big man's availability for that contest is far from certain.