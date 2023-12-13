Williamson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson scored a season-high 36 points (13-17 FG) during Monday's win over Minnesota but landed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. However, his absence is likely precautionary, as coach Willie Green said Williamson's ankle "is fine," and he'll be "day-to-day" moving forward. In Williamson's previous absences, Jordan Hawkins slid into the starting lineup, but he's fallen out of the rotation, so Naji Marshall or Trey Murphy may get their first crack with the opening unit this season. Williamson's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Charlotte.