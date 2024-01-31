Williamson (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson and Herbert Jones (thigh) have both been downgraded from questionable to out, so Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall are all candidates for increased roles. Williamson was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday afternoon, but he can be considered day-to-day for now, with his next chance to suit up coming Friday in San Antonio.