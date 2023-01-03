Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson left Monday's contest in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for at least one additional contest. Head coach Willie Green said Tuesday that he doesn't have an update on imaging yet, so further details on Williamson's injury and potential return timeline should be available when those test results are released, though it's unclear when that'll be.