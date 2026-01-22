Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to illness.

Williamson was added to the injury report Wednesday morning due to illness, and he attempted to play through the issue. However, after logging four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 FT) and four rebounds across 15 minutes, Williamson no longer felt well enough to play and has been ruled out the rest of the way. His next chance to play will come Friday at Memphis. In the meantime, look for Karlo Matkovic and Micah Peavy to pick up the slack.