Williamson (finger) underwent X-rays that came back negative Thursday, and he's considered day-to-day, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson was unavailable in the closing minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Magic, and he's been diagnosed with a left middle finger contusion. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's game against the Spurs, but even if he's sidelined, it doesn't appear as though he'll require a lengthy absence late in the regular season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Battles finger injury in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Barrels to 30 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Struggles from charity stripe•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Strong from line as leading scorer•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Usage monster in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Impresses offensively as top scorer•