Williamson (finger) underwent X-rays that came back negative Thursday, and he's considered day-to-day, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson was unavailable in the closing minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Magic, and he's been diagnosed with a left middle finger contusion. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's game against the Spurs, but even if he's sidelined, it doesn't appear as though he'll require a lengthy absence late in the regular season.