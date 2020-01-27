Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Back with Bayhawks
Cheatham was transferred to the Bayhawks on Monday.
Cheatham will return to the G League for additional in-game reps. Over 19 games with Erie, Cheatham's totaled 15.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.6 minutes.
