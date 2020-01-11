Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Back with Pelicans
Cheatham was recalled by the Pelicans ahead of Saturday's game against Boston.
Cheatham will rejoin a Pelicans roster that'll be down four of its seven options at power forward, giving Cheatham a reasonable chance at playing. He's appeared in just two games at the NBA level this season, totaling two points, three rebounds and an assist in 20 combined minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Records double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Returns to G League•
-
Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Recalled by Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Logs double-double•
-
Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Returns from injury•
-
Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Receives injury designation•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.