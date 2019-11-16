Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Called up by Pelicans
Cheatham was transferred to the Pelicans ahead of Saturday's game against Miami.
Cheatham will rejoin his parent club with numerous injuries plaguing the Pelicans wing rotation. Though he won't be first in line to receive minutes, Cheatham could see the floor as Josh Hart (knee) is out and Lonzo Ball (hip), J.J. Redick (toe) and Brandon (knee) are all at risk of missing Saturday's game.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.