Cheatham was transferred to the Pelicans ahead of Saturday's game against Miami.

Cheatham will rejoin his parent club with numerous injuries plaguing the Pelicans wing rotation. Though he won't be first in line to receive minutes, Cheatham could see the floor as Josh Hart (knee) is out and Lonzo Ball (hip), J.J. Redick (toe) and Brandon (knee) are all at risk of missing Saturday's game.