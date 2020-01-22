Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Called up from G League
Cheatham was recalled from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
The Pelicans continue to deal with injuries, and it's possible Cheatham will find himself getting NBA action. He's appeared in three games for the Pelicans this season, totaling four points, six rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...