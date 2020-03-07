Cheatham had 23 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

As has been the case many times this season, Cheatham was one of the most productive all-around players for the BayHawks on Friday. The 24-year-old added another double-double to his resume as he's averaging 16.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season.