Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Heads back to G League
The Pelicans transferred Cheatham to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday.
The Pelicans returned three of their nine injured players to action in Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers, lessening the need for the team to keep both of its two-way players -- Cheatham and Josh Gray -- up with the parent club. Cheatham appeared in the first two games of his NBA career during his stint with New Orleans, playing 20 minutes in total and supplying two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist between the contests.
