Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Inks two-way with Pels

Cheatham has agreed to a two-way contract with the Pelicans, Sportnado reports.

Cheatham, a selection to the 2018-19 All-Pac-12 team, didn't get chosen during the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season with Arizona State, he averaged 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.4 minutes.

