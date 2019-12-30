Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Logs double-double
Cheatham had 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 21 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Westchester.
Cheatham didn't see an excessive amount of minutes Saturday, but he was very efficient in his limited usage as he recorded his highest point total since returning from his injury. While the 24-year-old hasn't topped 22 minutes in any game since returning from injury, Saturday's performance signals that he can still be productive even when the team relies more on their bench players.
