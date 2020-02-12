Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Nearly picks up double-double
Cheatham had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.
After an incredibly successful stretch at the end of January, Cheatham has cooled off slightly in recent games. However, Tuesday's performance showed glimpses of his past success as he nearly picked up another double-double. Cheatham is averaging 15.8 PPG and 11.3 RPG this season.
