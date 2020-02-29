Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Notches double-double in win
Cheatham had 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Long Island.
Cheatham showcased his rebounding ability once again Thursday as he recorded his fifth consecutive double-double against Long Island. The 24-year-old has been one of the most consistently effective players for the BayHawks this year, averaging 16.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.
